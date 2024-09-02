Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BST. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

