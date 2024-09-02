Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,240 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BME opened at $42.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $42.86.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

