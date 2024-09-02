Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OR opened at $17.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.48%.

OR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

