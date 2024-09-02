Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,121,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,336,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 121,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

URNM opened at $41.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $60.17.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

