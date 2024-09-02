Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.31% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTEC. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DTEC opened at $43.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $101.19 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.24.

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

