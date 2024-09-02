Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 65,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS FDG opened at $89.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.89 million, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27.

About American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

