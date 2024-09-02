Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBMN. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 225,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 98,521 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,189 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,938,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $554,000.

IBMN opened at $26.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

