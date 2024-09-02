Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,902,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IAK stock opened at $128.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $713.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $128.74.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.