Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $101.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

