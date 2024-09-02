Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 452,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,705 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2,407.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.36%.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

