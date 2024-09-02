Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.49% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QDIV opened at $35.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.60.

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

