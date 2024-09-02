Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in NVR by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in NVR by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $9,172.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $9,360.00. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8,331.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,896.22.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.