Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Trimble by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 111,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $56.69 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Trimble’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.