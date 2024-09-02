Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 111,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 3.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 71,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Avantor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

