Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,422 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 581,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.66.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
