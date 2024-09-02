Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 310 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,952,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.53 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $99.69. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.