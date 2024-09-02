Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.27.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

