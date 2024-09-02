Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,028 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.