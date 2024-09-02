Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,859 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $28.84 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $29.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

