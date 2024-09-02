Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.53% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000.

JPUS stock opened at $117.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.05. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $89.59 and a twelve month high of $117.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

