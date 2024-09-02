Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 29,015 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,015 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCC. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCC opened at $37.89 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1922 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.