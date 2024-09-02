Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 33,948 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WBD. TD Cowen cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

