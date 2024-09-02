Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 64,180 Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,180 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,347,000.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

