Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,564 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $70,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

