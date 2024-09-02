Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,977 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE stock opened at $139.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.00. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

