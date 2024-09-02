Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $950,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Hologic by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 258,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 0.6 %

HOLX opened at $81.24 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

