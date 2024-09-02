Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 171.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cameco were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $99,511,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,131,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,955,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,324,000 after purchasing an additional 452,973 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $18,535,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

