Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 241.31% and a negative net margin of 1,010.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,409,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

