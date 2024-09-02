CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,272 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CarMax were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1,327.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 951,558 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after buying an additional 577,685 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 5,711.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after acquiring an additional 419,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,032.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $84.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.