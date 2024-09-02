CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,272 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CarMax were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1,327.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 951,558 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after buying an additional 577,685 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 5,711.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after acquiring an additional 419,826 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at CarMax
In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,032.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CarMax Stock Performance
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
