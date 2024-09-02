Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Cass Information Systems has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $43.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $592.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

