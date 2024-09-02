CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 9,930,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
CAVA Group Stock Up 2.9 %
CAVA stock opened at $114.04 on Monday. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $128.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 278.15 and a beta of 3.27.
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at CAVA Group
Institutional Trading of CAVA Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 69.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,213,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.
About CAVA Group
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.
