Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Celestica worth $30,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at $736,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,567,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Celestica Price Performance

CLS stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $63.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

