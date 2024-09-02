Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Down 5.8% in August

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,300 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 725,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Cenntro Stock Performance

Shares of CENN stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. Cenntro has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. Cenntro had a negative net margin of 182.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.46%.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

