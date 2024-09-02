China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,709,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 15,508,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 434.0 days.
China Feihe Stock Performance
Shares of China Feihe stock opened at 0.41 on Monday. China Feihe has a 12 month low of 0.41 and a 12 month high of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.47.
China Feihe Company Profile
