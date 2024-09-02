China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,709,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 15,508,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 434.0 days.

China Feihe Stock Performance

Shares of China Feihe stock opened at 0.41 on Monday. China Feihe has a 12 month low of 0.41 and a 12 month high of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.47.

Get China Feihe alerts:

China Feihe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.