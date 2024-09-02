China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (CRHKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.08.

China Resources Beer Trading Up 1.2 %

China Resources Beer stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

