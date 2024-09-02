China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (CRHKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.08.
China Resources Beer Trading Up 1.2 %
China Resources Beer stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About China Resources Beer
