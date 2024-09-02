China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (CRHKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on November 4th

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.08.
China Resources Beer Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of China Resources Beer stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. China Resources Beer has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $12.13.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
