China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (CRPJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.8053 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

China Resources Power Trading Down 6.2 %

OTCMKTS:CRPJY opened at $41.48 on Monday. China Resources Power has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

