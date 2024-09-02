China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (CRPJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.8053 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
China Resources Power Trading Down 6.2 %
OTCMKTS:CRPJY opened at $41.48 on Monday. China Resources Power has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77.
About China Resources Power
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Power
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.