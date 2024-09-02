Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,839.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $56.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

