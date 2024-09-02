Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Chubb Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CB opened at $284.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.55. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $198.67 and a 1 year high of $284.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

