Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lessened by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,126,000 after buying an additional 518,535 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CB opened at $284.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $198.67 and a 52-week high of $284.49.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.