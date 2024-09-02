Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CFO Sean Edward Quinn Sells 24,093 Shares

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $2,372,678.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cimpress Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $98.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.87. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $3.56. The firm had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.90 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

