Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,390,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 23,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Canada raised Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Cipher Mining stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $1,172,816.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,409,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,160,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,103,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,635,901. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 321.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.