Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Clarkson Stock Performance
CKNHF opened at $50.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $58.20.
Clarkson Company Profile
