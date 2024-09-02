Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 2,178 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 83.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,919,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 87,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30,695 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 714,648 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,539. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.36, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

