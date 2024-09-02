Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 38,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $148.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $240.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

