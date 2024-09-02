Claro Advisors LLC Buys 431 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Clorox by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1,525.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 93.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Clorox by 15.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 257.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $158.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $159.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

