Claro Advisors LLC Buys 84 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,253,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $575,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,056 shares of company stock valued at $25,276,044. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $492.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

