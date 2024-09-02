Claro Advisors LLC Buys 860 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $82.18 on Monday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $74.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

