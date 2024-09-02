Claro Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter.

ZALT stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

