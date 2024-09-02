Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $123.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

